Don’t overlook this hidden place — Aldo’s Cafe is your next midday stop.

Located in the pristine Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery building, Aldo’s is a calming spot to grab some lunch and a cup of coffee. Patrons include a mix of students studying or friends quietly chattering. The loudest sound is that of the drink steamer.

Lunch is served Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Menu items include sandwiches, wraps, salads and soups. They also have a decent variety of coffee and tea drinks.

The staff is the perfect mix of laid back while still being on top of their orders; the baristas casually converse while making drinks. The camaraderie makes it easy for customers to relax, rather than hearing a manager shouting orders.

Though the price-to-quantity ratio of the Mediterranean vegetable soup was disappointing, the taste and textures satisfied. You can tell the zucchini and peppers were freshly cut. Definitely a yummy pick-me-up on a snowy day.

Opt for one of their wraps, where you get much more bang for your buck. Also, their coffee and tea drinks are priced fairly for their size.

Overall, Aldo’s is a great spot to stop on campus. Its bright-yellow-colored glass walls and stone tile continue the elegant minimalistic design of the WID building while remaining welcoming.

Take your midday break at Aldo’s if you’re in the area (near the Engineering and Biochem buildings). You can even take a seat by the impressive indoor foliage and tranquil wall of water, which are a few steps outside of the café.