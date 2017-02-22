Madtown refuses to slow down. Here are some upcoming events The Badger Herald recommends to keep you up to speed.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
No Homo: Homophobia and Transphobia in the Black Community at the MSC Lounge, 7:30 p.m., FREE
The Head and the Heart at the Orpheum Theater, 8 p.m., $31-$51
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Visiting Artist Colloquium with Ryan Hartley Smith at the Conrad A. Elvehjem Building, 4:30 p.m., FREE
Flavors of the World: Social Justice in South and Central America, at Union South, 6 p.m., FREE
Thursday, Feb. 23
“Seeking Asylum” Art Installation at Mosse Humanities Building, 6 p.m., FREE
Karmen Gei (2001) at The Marquee, 7 p.m., FREE
One-Night Masterpiece event at Wheelhouse Studios, 6:30 p.m., $39.50
Friday, Feb. 24
89th Annual Student Art Show at Union South, all day, FREE
Mardi Gras Masqeurade Ball at Holt Center, 6:30 p.m., $5
Four Seasons Theater Cabaret with Wendy Jones Hill at the Frederic March Play Circle, 7:30 p.m., $19
Saturday, Feb. 25
UW Wind Ensemble at Mills Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m., FREE
The Gerald Clayton Quartet at the Frederic March Play Circle, 8 p.m., $20
Salsa Fest at Union South, 9 p.m., FREE
Sunday, Feb. 26
Israel Film Festival presents “My Hero Brother” at Hillel building, 2 p.m., FREE
LVL UP w/ Palm and Trophy Dad at Memorial Union, 8 p.m., FREE
Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” at Vilas Hall, 2 p.m., $20
Monday, Feb. 27
“Miss Hokusai”(2015) at The Marquee, 7:30 p.m., FREE
“La vita è bella”(1997) at the Education Building, 7 p.m., FREE