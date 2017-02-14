Electronic and indie pop artist Teen Daze, aka Jamison Isaak, released his fifth LP Themes for Dying Earth on Feb. 10, and it impressed critics with its refined, dreamlike quality.

Themes for Dying Earth serves as a gentle re-entrance into a softer electronic sound through echoing decrescendo, ambient chords and introspection regarding Isaak’s views on nature and recovery.

The album begins with “Cycle,” a gentle ode about Isaak’s history with depression and anxiety, with instrumentals that feel like poetry. “Cycle” feels connected and complete, filled with crooning vocals, sporadic instrument use and layers of opposing sounds that dance in harmony with one another. The song guides listeners into the rest of the album.

Sampha brings new meaning to electronic music on latest releaseSampha’s newly released album, Process brings a new aspect to the genre of electronic music as he channels both soulful and jazzy Read…

Themes for Dying Earth is difficult to classify into just one genre; it seems to meet at the crossroads of contrasting qualities like electronic, classical and psychedelic. Teen Daze makes his own rules and has an experimental and timeless sound.

In “Lost,” Teen Daze repeatedly echoes the lyrics “shouldn’t have to fade away,” and presents an idea that feels natural and relatable. Teen Daze’s release is masterful with its skillful musicianship and raw emotion.

The album picks up with the song “Rising,” and the album shifts and suddenly feels more uplifting. This transition comes from Teen Daze’s attempt to send a message of hope.

The album channels themes of nature and the self, regarding personal struggles and broad environmental issues.

Teen Daze pairs the idea of nature’s simplicity with themes of cynicism and fear for the future, evoking a creative breakthrough. Through these juxtaposing images, Teen Daze presents an optimistic, positive sound born from cynical fears. This represents perseverance through adversity.

Teen Daze’s newest release shows a new level of artist introspection and keeps the listener drawn-in with its gently rising and falling rhythm.

Rating: 4/5