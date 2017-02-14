If you’re anything like me, you believe Valentine’s Day is one of the best days of the entire year. It’s the one day a year we are all free to be shamelessly corny and gush about our feelings with no embarrassment.

Although Valentine’s Day has become quite the Hallmark holiday, it can mean a lot more. While I do love my share of heart-shaped boxes of chocolate and big plush bears carrying roses, the thing that truly makes this day so special is love.

Valentine’s Day is a whole day dedicated to showing your loved ones just how much you care. Whether for a significant other, a family member or friend, Valentine’s Day gives us the opportunity to tell everyone how we really feel — no matter how difficult this can sometimes be.

Hitlist: A playlist to lighten work out painWith midterm season approaching, you may be drinking even more excessively as a stress release. If you are living that Read…

I’ve found music can sometimes express feelings in ways words just simply can’t. So on this day, take some time to sit down with the person you love and listen to this playlist, and think about the ways in which love has impacted your life.