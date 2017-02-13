Madtown refuses to slow down. Here are some upcoming events The Badger Herald recommends to keep you up to speed.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Guest Presentation at Space Place, 7 to 8 p.m., FREE

Datsik at the Majestic Theatre, 9 p.m., $30

Wednesday, Feb. 15

An Evening with Nikki Giovanni – Black History Month Keynote at Gordon Commons and Event Center, 7 to 9 p.m., FREE

Open Mic Night at Der Rathskeller, 8 p.m., FREE

Black Tiger Sex Machine: Music Is Our Religion at the Majestic Theatre, 9 p.m., $15

Thursday, Feb. 16

WUD BHM Film: Malcolm X (1992) at Union South, 7 p.m., FREE

Black Music Ensemble at Wisconsin Union Theater, 8:30 p.m., FREE

William Singe + Alex Aiono at the Majestic Theatre, 8 p.m., $25

Friday, Feb. 17

WSUM 15th Birthday Trivia Competition on 97.1FM, noon, $20

WUD BHM Film: Loving (2016) at Union South, 6 p.m., FREE

Manhole Sketch Comedy Show at Wisconsin Union Theater, 8:15 p.m., FREE

Chris Farren w/ TBA at Der Rathskeller, 9 p.m., FREE

CRUISR at The Frequency, 8:30 p.m., $15

Saturday, Feb. 18

Wisconsin Men’s Hockey vs. Michigan at the Kohl Center, 7 p.m., contact the Ticket Office for pricing

WUD BHM Film: Cooley High (1975) at Union South, 11 p.m., FREE

Colony House at The Frequency, 8:30 p.m., $16

Sunday, Feb. 19

Men’s basketball at the Kohl Center, noon, contact the Ticket Office for pricing

Romantic Dances for Valentines Week at Memorial Union, 5 to 7 p.m., $14.50

Stephen Kellogg at The Frequency, 8 p.m., $20

Monday, Feb. 20

WUD BHM Film: Boyz N The Hood (1991) at Union South, 7 p.m., FREE

Team Trivia at Union South, 8 to 10 p.m., FREE