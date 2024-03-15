The Student News Site of University of Wisconsin-Madison

by Akhilesh PeddiMarch 15, 2024
by Margaret ShreinerMarch 15, 2024
by Anushri BangaloreMarch 14, 2024
by Aiden MellonMarch 14, 2024
by Ariel Tamir-PinskyMarch 14, 2024
by Sami BitatMarch 14, 2024

SACM leads Pi Day festivities at UW

Madison’s math enthusiasts unite under SACM’s leadership for a flavorful celebration of Pi Day
by Anushri Bangalore
March 14, 2024
The Student Association for Computer Machinery celebrates everything math, and for Pi Day, it brought the celebration of not only pi, but also pie to campus. Hosted in the Computer Science building, SACM handed out slices of all types of pie to students to celebrate this historic day.

Though the only correlation between March 14 and 3.14 is the numbers, Pi Day celebrates math and all mathematicians around the world, according to Pi Day.

SACM is a student organization for the computer science community at the University of Wisconsin. The organization’s goal is to cater to the computer science graduate students on campus, helping them build their careers and providing them the opportunities to network with each other, according to the SACM website.

Compass Program opens doors to recovery with walk-in model

Pi is an infinite, irrational number that represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. The infinite string of numbers this Greek symbol represents is usually shortened to 3.14. It was first calculated by Archimedes of Syracuse, a Greek mathematician. The usage of pi only started in the early 18th century by William Jones. In 1737, Swiss mathematician Leonhard Euler popularized its usage, according to Exploratorium.

Pi is the basis for many fundamental equations spanning various forms of mathematics, according to Pi Day.

Besides SACM, other organizations in Madison such as Pizza Brutta, Middleton’s Hubbard Avenue Diner, DeForest bakery Norske Nook, Stella’s Bakery and Bierock take part in the celebration of math, according to IBInBusiness. They all offered Pi Day discounts on their food and bakery items.
