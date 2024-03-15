The Student News Site of University of Wisconsin-Madison

by Akhilesh PeddiMarch 15, 2024
by Margaret ShreinerMarch 15, 2024
by Anushri BangaloreMarch 14, 2024
The 80 bus stops at N Randall at Engineering.
by Aiden MellonMarch 14, 2024
by Ariel Tamir-PinskyMarch 14, 2024
Image courtesy of UW News
by Sami BitatMarch 14, 2024

Sexual assault occurred in Langdon Street fraternity Friday

Students notified via email, sexual assault was not reported to UWPD
by Cat Carroll
March 14, 2024
Celia Hiorns

CONTENT WARNING: Discussion of sexual assault. If you have been sexually assaulted, or are not sure, there are several ways to get support. View options on campus through University Health Services.

University of Wisconsin students were notified via email Thursday afternoon that a sexual assault occurred Friday, March 8 at a fraternity on Langdon Street.

The assault occurred off-campus, and was not reported to the UW Police Department. The email said the survivor and perpetrator know one another.

Per UW policy, sexual harassment, sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence and stalking are prohibited.

Resources are available to UW students who are survivors of sexual assault through University Health Services. Additional resources are available in the Madison area through RCC: Sexual Violence Resource Center.

The crime warning was sent to students in compliance with the federal Clery Act, which provides campus-area crime information.

Resources regarding sexual assault:

  • UHS Survivor Services: [email protected], 608-265-5600 ext 3
  • www.uhs.wisc.edu/survivor/ Self-schedule using Starfish app
  • RCC: Sexual Violence Resource Center: (608)-251-7273
  • Let’s Talk: uhs.wisc.edu/wellness/lets-talk
  • Room to be Safe: For Queer survivors of violence: (414) 856-LGBT (5428)
  • National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
  • To report an incident to law enforcement, contact UWPD at 608-264-2677.
  • To report a concern to the university, contact the Sexual Misconduct Resource and Response Program at https://go.wisc.edu/report
  • National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or 1-800-787-3224
About the Contributors
Cat Carroll, Managing Editor
Cat Carroll is managing editor of The Badger Herald. She previously served as print news editor, and covers stories related to mental health, refugee communities and workers rights. Cat is a junior at UW majoring in journalism and German with certificates in Middle East studies and public policy. She hopes to pursue a career in foreign correspondence.
Celia Hiorns, Editor-in-Chief
Celia Hiorns is the editor-in-chief of The Badger Herald. Starting out in the opinion section, Celia previously served as Editorial Board Chair, covering issues related to free speech and campus policy. In addition, she is interested in reporting on addiction and public health. Celia is a junior studying journalism and political science.
