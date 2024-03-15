Former Badger, Team USA captain Meghan Duggan named spring commencement speaker

The Student News Site of University of Wisconsin-Madison

UW senior class president says Duggan was chosen based on impacts on, off hockey rink
by Sami Bitat
March 14, 2024
Image+courtesy+of+UW+News
Image courtesy of UW News

Former University of Wisconsin Badger and Olympic gold medalist Meghan Duggan will deliver the keynote address at the 2024 spring commencement ceremony May 11 at Camp Randall Stadium.

Duggan is a Badger sports legend and a three-time Olympic medalist winning gold in women’s hockey as captain of Team USA in 2018, according to UW News.

Duggan also played for the U.S National Team in eight World Championships where she won seven gold medals. Duggan now serves as the director of player development for the New Jersey Devils, one of only a few women in the National Hockey League working in operations, according to UW News.

“Meghan Duggan’s career, on and off the ice, is truly exceptional and inspiring,” UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said in the UW News release. “Meghan is a born leader whose strength of character, remarkable achievements, and Badger spirit make her a terrific choice to give the charge to the Class of 2024. I’m excited to hear her remarks to our graduates.”

Duggan earned her bachelor’s degree from UW in biology in 2011 and played for the Badgers from 2006 to 2011. During this time she participated in four NCAA championship games and won three. As a senior, she was a first-team All-American and received the Patty Kazmaier Award and graduated as the No.1 scorer in program history, according to UW News.

When she isn’t skating, Duggan stays committed to advocating for gender equality in hockey and creating opportunities for future generations of players.

‘Exist, Resist, Persist’: Multicultural Student Center celebrates 35 years on campus

In 2017, Duggan and her other 22 teammates put their careers at risk when they announced they would boycott the world championship if USA Hockey did not increase wages and player support for womens’ teams. The strike proved to be successful, and led the team to win the Women’s Sports Foundation’s Wilma Rudolph Courage Award and be honored as ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year, according to UW News.

Keynote speakers are chosen by the senior class officers in consultation with the Chancellor’s Office, according to the release. Senior Class President Gracie Nelson said she and her team chose Duggan because she has already had a profound impact on the world just 13 years after graduation, according to UW News.

“Meghan’s influence extends beyond her incredible athletic achievements, making her biggest impact off the ice,” Nelson said. “She has worked on inclusion within the sport of hockey and continues the fight for gender equity in sports.”
