The Badger Herald

Madison Police Department Central District Captain Michael Hanson shares the departments safety plans ahead of unsanctioned 2024 Mifflin Street Block Party planned for April 27.

City officials, public meet to discuss ‘expectations’ ahead of Mifflin Street Block Party

by Margaret Shreiner
April 18, 2024
UWPD introduces free repair vouchers in place of citations for traffic stops

by Anna Kristoff
April 16, 2024
Fundraiser aims to alleviate hunger issues for southwestern Wisconsin communities

by Anja Breiehagen
April 16, 2024
More than 600 circles will be painted and filled with artwork from volunteers this week in preparation for the City of Madisons State Street Pedestrian Mall Experiment.

Madison community members invited to take part in State Street painting event Sunday

by Shannon Hare
April 16, 2024
Part of the sidewalk on Lake Street has been closed down since early 2024 to accommodate construction on a new mixed-use development.

HM Brandt, LLC picketers leave Lake Street, continue protests in Milwaukee

by Jones Millstone-Rivo
April 15, 2024
Madison joins international initiative to bring young perspectives to climate policy

by Brianna Davis
April 13, 2024
Dane County Farmers Market, 2023.

Dane County Farmers’ Market set to return Saturday morning

by Anna Smith
April 9, 2024
Madison introduces third CARES behavioral emergency response team

by Jones Millstone-Rivo
April 9, 2024
On, off campus groups raise awareness of 23rd annual Sexual Assault Awareness Month

by Audrey Thibert
April 6, 2024
Dane County primary yields results for voter turnout, presidential election

by Anna Smith
April 4, 2024
Madison welcomes Cusco exchange, fosters ongoing sister city relationships

by Sheng Lee
March 21, 2024
The 80 bus stops at N Randall at Engineering.

New Metro Transit fare program will include fare capping, half-fare programs

by Aiden Mellon
March 14, 2024
